This Quiz Will Tell You Which Michael B. Jordan Character You’ll Marry

Let’s face it — Michael B. Jordan is one of the biggest sex symbols that Black women have had in the while. Sure, there’s People’s Sexiest Man Alive, Idris Elba, but Idris tends to attract a certain demographic — no shade. As for Michael Bae Jordan, his fans come in all shapes, sizes and tax brackets.

Just last week, Nicki Minaj shot her shot with the actor during her acceptance speech at the People’s Choice Awards. She “joked”, “Shout-out to Donatella Versace for custom making this outfit for me, and shout-out to Michael B. Jordan because he’s going to be taking it off of me tonight.”

And let’s not forget that young Tennis phenom Naomi Osaka has a huge crush on Michael Bae. During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in September, Osaka admitted that Black Panther character Erik Killmonger was her crush in real life. In true Ellen form, she texted MBJ a photo of herself with the Tennis champ, and he actually responded.

He said in a video, “Naomi, it’s Michael B. I just wanted to say congratulations. Ellen hit me up and told me she was having you on the show, so I just wanted to send my love and support. It’s a big moment for you….Keep being great.”

But both Nicki and Naomi will have to stand in line with the rest of us MBJ stans. Some of us have been loving the actor since he was a young boy on The Wire. Others fell in love with him during his time on Parenthood. Then there are folks who only know him as the villain in Black Panther.

That’s ok though. There’s enough MBJ to go around for everyone to have their moment with him. And fellas, beware, because some ladies are willing to risk it all for a moment with MBJ, including their relationship. One fan tweeted, “My boyfriend going to have to share me with Michael B Jordan.” Tweeter Ryan Thompson joked, “Well, I’m Legally Changing My Name To Michael B. Jordan So That I Can Say All The Girls On Twitter Are Talking About Me.” Not a bad idea Ryan.

If you plan to marry MBJ like 99.9% of other women on this planet, take the quiz below to find out which Michael B. Jordan will be your hubby.

This Quiz Will Tell You Which Michael B. Jordan Character You’ll Marry was originally published on globalgrind.com

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: