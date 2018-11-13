News
HomeNews

Principal Cleans School After Custodian Takes Off For An Emergency [Video]

43 reads
Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

When the custodian at Dallas Independent School District’s Frank Guzick Elementary School had an emergency, principal Adreana Davis stepped up to handle the responsibilities.

Davis told WFAA, “I just put those gloves on and got to work.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

As reported by WFAA, when teachers and students saw the principal pushing the custodian’s cart down the halls, they were not surprised.

“In her absence, things needed to get done. And some restrooms needed to be cleaned,” Dr. Davis said, noting that she tackled the work so her staff could continue teaching students, she told WFAA.

“As the leader of the building, that’s one of the expectations I have for myself and my staff, is to ensure that our kids have the best possible place to be educated,” Dr. Davis said.

When custodial supervisor Tameka Johnson returned to campus, she was a bit shocked and quite impressed.

“I was like, oh my gosh, I didn’t want her to see how that looks,” Johnson laughed.

The staff has “an all hands on deck at all times” attitude.

“It doesn’t matter what your title is,” Davis said. “We believe in the potential that our students have to be the very best that they could possibly be.”

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV

16 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV

Continue reading Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV

Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV

We decided to highlight former teachers who just so happen to be famous now and the actors and actresses that played them on television and in movies.

Principal Cleans School After Custodian Takes Off For An Emergency [Video] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Dallas , school

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close