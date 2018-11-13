Principal Cleans School After Custodian Takes Off For An Emergency [Video]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
When the custodian at Dallas Independent School District’s Frank Guzick Elementary School had an emergency, principal Adreana Davis stepped up to handle the responsibilities.
Davis told WFAA, “I just put those gloves on and got to work.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
As reported by WFAA, when teachers and students saw the principal pushing the custodian’s cart down the halls, they were not surprised.
“In her absence, things needed to get done. And some restrooms needed to be cleaned,” Dr. Davis said, noting that she tackled the work so her staff could continue teaching students, she told WFAA.
“As the leader of the building, that’s one of the expectations I have for myself and my staff, is to ensure that our kids have the best possible place to be educated,” Dr. Davis said.
When custodial supervisor Tameka Johnson returned to campus, she was a bit shocked and quite impressed.
“I was like, oh my gosh, I didn’t want her to see how that looks,” Johnson laughed.
The staff has “an all hands on deck at all times” attitude.
“It doesn’t matter what your title is,” Davis said. “We believe in the potential that our students have to be the very best that they could possibly be.”
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- CNN Sues Donald Trump Over First & Fifth Amendment Rights
- Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Welcome New Baby Girl [PHOTOS]
- Jaden Smith Reveals Fellow Rapper Tyler The Creator Is His “Mother F*cking Boyfriend” [VIDEO]
Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV
Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV
1. Jesse Williams1 of 16
2. Jill Scott2 of 16
3. Denzel Washington3 of 16
4. Paula Patton: Precious4 of 16
5. Samuel L. Jackson: One Eight Seven5 of 16
6. Morgan Freeman: Lean On Me6 of 16
7. Orlando Jones: Drumline7 of 16
8. Roberta Flack8 of 16
9. Cameron Diaz: Bad Teacher9 of 16
10. Whoopi Goldberg: Sister Act I and II10 of 16
11. Laurence Fishburne: Akeelah and the Bee11 of 16
12. Julia Roberts: Mona Lisa Smile12 of 16
13. Bill Bellamy: Mr. Box Office13 of 16
14. Cedric the Entertainer: The Steve Harvey Show14 of 16
15. President Barack Obama15 of 16
16. Mr. T16 of 16
Principal Cleans School After Custodian Takes Off For An Emergency [Video] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com