Nicki Minaj’s Dressing Room Hit During Shooting At Video Shoot With Tekashi69 & Kanye West

Everyone is fine! Thank goodness, but a scary drive-by went down last night in California outside of a high-profile video set.

Reportedly, multiple gunshots were fired from a car outside of a Beverly Hills set were rappers Nicki Minaj, Kanye West and Tekashi 69 were in the middle of production according to a report from The Blast. They are reporting from sources on the scene that Tekashi and Kanye were on set, but Nicki had not yet arrived when shots were fired. Witness believe it was a “drive-by shooting” scenario. Reportedly there was already “armed security” on the scene but police came out to investigate.

SEE ALSO: Tekashi69 Gets 4 Years Probation In Child Sex Case, Involved In Shooting Hours Later

A neighbor near the Beverly Hills home where the video shoot was taking place had heard the gunshots, and they originally placed the call to 911. Other neighbors soon called to report they too heard shots. Police turned up at least five shell casings near the property. They are continuing to investigate and search nearby areas for anything that may lead them to a possible suspect.

Right before the video production, Tekashi teased fans about an upcoming project.

Previously, Tekashi 6ix9ine has been the subject of gang-related threats during his ongoing beef with multiple West Coast rappers, including a beef with rapper YG. Tekashi recently took credit for YG’s car crashing, after YG made him the subject of his music video depicting Tekashi as a pedophile. Tekashi also taunted the rapper online, asking people to “name a YG song.”

There is no evidence yet that this shooting is related to the Tekashi.

