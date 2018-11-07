Is Usher Dating Evelyn Lozada’s Daughter, Shaniece?

via Bossip.com:

Usher may have a new love! And no it’s not Quantasia Sharpton.

The R&B star is rumored to have started dating someone new since his estranged wife Grace Miguel filed for divorce earlier this year.

Usher brought model and reality starlet Shaniece Hairston to Diddy’s 49th birthday party.

“They came together and left together,” a source told Page Six.

Shaniece, who is 25, became famous after her mom Evelyn Lozada starred on VH1’s “Basketball Wives,” and she was heavily featured on Lozada’s OWN reality show “Livin’ Lozada.”

40-year-old Usher was married to Grace Miguel for two years, but the couple spent nearly a decade together.

What do you think of this pairing?

