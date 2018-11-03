Alec Baldwin Arrested After Fight Over Parking Spot

via Bossip.com:

Parking in New York is some serious ish, and tensions around someone stealing your spot can make people do some crazy things–which just might have been the case for Alec Baldwin on Friday morning.

Baldwin got arrested in Manhattan on Friday, according to reports from TMZ.

According to the publication, witnesses say that the actor got into an argument with another man over a parking spot near 10th Street and 5th Avenue. TMZ’s law enforcement sources revealed that Alec had a friend holding the spot for him, but the other man swooped in before Alec returned, causing the dispute.

That’s when Baldwin became irate and an argument ensued, which caused Baldwin to allegedly punch the other man in his jaw. The alleged victim is a 49-year-old male, and was taken to the hospital immediately after the fight .

One witness says that Alec yelled “f**k off” during the dispute. Cops were called and Alec was subsequently arrested.

Alec Baldwin lives in the area where the fight occurred.

