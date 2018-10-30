CLOSE
Rickey Smiley At The LIT AF Tour Hosted By Martin Lawrence

Rickey Smiley, LIT AF Tour

Source: Flyer / LIT AF Tour

See Rickey Smiley at the LIT AF Tour hosted by Martin Lawrence. Rickey will be rocking each one of the stages listed below. Mark these specific dates and get your tickets now!

  • Friday, November 30 in New Orleans at Lakefront Arena
  • Saturday, December 1 in Birmingham at Legacy Arena at the BJCC
  • Saturday, December 8 in Jackson at Mississippi Coliseum
  • Friday, December 14 in Norfolk at Scope Arena
  • Saturday, December 15 in Raleigh at PNC Arena
  • Monday, December 31 in Baltimore at Royal Farms Arena

For tickets click here!

