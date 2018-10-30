See Rickey Smiley at the LIT AF Tour hosted by Martin Lawrence. Rickey will be rocking each one of the stages listed below. Mark these specific dates and get your tickets now!

Friday, November 30 in New Orleans at Lakefront Arena

Saturday, December 1 in Birmingham at Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Saturday, December 8 in Jackson at Mississippi Coliseum

Friday, December 14 in Norfolk at Scope Arena

Saturday, December 15 in Raleigh at PNC Arena

Monday, December 31 in Baltimore at Royal Farms Arena

