Brrrr! DJ Mustard Proposed To His Longtime Love Chanel Thierry With The Iciest Engagement Ring

DJ Mustard is officially off the market, as he proposed to longtime girlfriend Chanel Thierry over the weekend. Congratulations are in order, especially because the engagement ring he gifted Thierry is icy AF.

Announcing their engagement via Instagram, Thierry talked all about their crazy, ride-or-die love. She apparently has no issue with popping out on a negro.

“THIS moment was everything,” she said in part. “Our kids reaction, our family and friends… I couldn’t have dreamed of a better moment. I love you. Thank you for always being a man of your word! We aren’t perfect by any means, some days we can’t stand each other but the love has NEVER left, 8 years I’m still in love, still will hop out of a trunk on that ass if u think about not talking to me (true story, ask Yg! I had them niggas shook) Moral of the story I’m so excited for this next chapter! I’m forever grateful and honored to be by your side for the rest of our life! @mustard (Thank you for always letting me be me and never trying to change who I am as a person)”

The famed producer said on his own account that it’s been “8 years since we had kiy … so I got 8 carats for each year and that’s just the center stone the rings a total of 18 carats.” Mustard on the ring, ho!

May their love last a thousand lifetimes.

