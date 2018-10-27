According to reports, several people are confirmed dead after an active shooter situation in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A gunman opened fire at the Tree of Life Congregation Jewish synagogue during a prayer service. When police arrived the shooter fired back at officers.

“It is imperative that the neighbors in the community surrounding the Tree of Life synagogue stay in their houses and shelter in place,” Pittsburgh Police Cmdr. Jason Lando said. “Do not come out of your home right now. It is not safe.”

ALERT: There is an active shooter in the area of WILKINS and Shady. Avoid the area. More info will be released when it is available. — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 27, 2018

WPXI is reporting that the shooter has surrendered to authorities. We will have more info as it develops.

Several People Confirmed Dead After Gunman Opens Fire At Jewish Synagogue In Pittsburgh was originally published on woldcnews.com

