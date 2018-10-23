CLOSE
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Cardi B’s New Single ‘Money’

BET Hip Hop Awards 2018

Source: John Parra / Getty

The wait is over, Cardi B dropped new artwork for her single Money and #BlackTwitter can’t contain their reactions.

Cardi teased the single on Monday but released it early after receiving an overwhelming response to the iconic visuals.

To #BardiGang’s surprise, Cardi dropped the uptempo track, today, which was produced by J White Did It, the same maestro behind her breakthrough hit Bodak Yellow and I Like It Like That.

Fans were beyond ecstatic with the new material and took to Twitter to express their joy. Check out what #BlackTwitter had to say about money below.

#BlackTwitter Reacts To Cardi B’s New Single ‘Money’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

