The wait is over, Cardi B dropped new artwork for her single Money and #BlackTwitter can’t contain their reactions.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Cardi teased the single on Monday but released it early after receiving an overwhelming response to the iconic visuals.

To #BardiGang’s surprise, Cardi dropped the uptempo track, today, which was produced by J White Did It, the same maestro behind her breakthrough hit Bodak Yellow and I Like It Like That.

Fans were beyond ecstatic with the new material and took to Twitter to express their joy. Check out what #BlackTwitter had to say about money below.

When u thought @iamcardib was done for this year she comes out with a danger. @iamcardib keep doing u and fuck who ever is hating on u #MONEY #CardiB #Banger pic.twitter.com/HmBZIw2Ivg — Angel Alcaraz (@funnyperson76) October 23, 2018

Whenever I am down or I feel low my queen and savior @iamcardib gives me a goddamn bop. I stan!!! #Money #CardiB — Trap Selena (@Shorty2Die4) October 23, 2018

When does cardi b not have a hit ? I’m already tryna learn all the lyrics for my Snapchat videos 😂 #money #cardib @iamcardib — Cieanna 💗 (@Xx3Colombiana) October 23, 2018

RELATED STORIES:

Cardi B Gives Out Coats In Brooklyn + Other Celebs Doing Good Deeds

Is Cardi B Is A Better Performer (And Twerker) Than Nicki Minaj?

#BlackTwitter Reacts To Cardi B’s New Single ‘Money’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com