Deitrick Haddon Pens Three Songs On Usher’s New Album, ‘A’

Years ago on a few episodes of Preachers of L.A., Deitrick Haddon revealed wanting to step into other genres of music so his work on Usher’s new album A doesn’t come as a surprise.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
D-Haddy took to social media last week to announce that he helped write three songs on the R&B crooner’s surprise album that was produced by their mutual friend, Zaytoven. Those songs include “Say What You Want,” “Peace Sign” and “You Decide,” which Haddon marked as his favorite (see below).
SEE ALSO: Deitrick Haddon On How His Church Has Brought Him Full Circle [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
If you listen closely, you can kind of hear Deitrick Haddon’s influence on the track – there’s a hum in the background that sort of sounds like his signature run.
Take a listen, then keep scrolling to see photos of Haddon’s growth over the years:
The Evolution Of Deitrick Haddon [PHOTOS]
The Evolution Of Deitrick Haddon [PHOTOS]
1. 2009 Trumpet Awards Ceremony – Show1 of 15
2. The Experience With Deitrick Haddon2 of 15
3. 42nd Annual NAACP Image Awards – Press Room3 of 15
4. 42nd Annual GMA Dove Awards – Show4 of 15
5. 2011 BET Awards – Arrivals5 of 15
6. 26th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards – Backstage & Press Room6 of 15
7. NARM Music Biz Awards Dinner Party – Arrivals7 of 15
8. 2013 BET Awards – Arrivals8 of 15
9. Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios – September 3, 20139 of 15
10. ‘Fix My Choir’ Series Party10 of 15
11. BET Celebration of Gospel 2014 – Red Carpet11 of 15
12. 56th GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet12 of 15
13. BET Experience and Make a Wish at LA. Live Red Carpet Arrivals- Weekend Events13 of 15
14. McDonald’s 10th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour14 of 15
15. 2017 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival – Day 215 of 15
READ MORE STORIES ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Diddy Reportedly Seeing 26-Year-Old Model After Alleged Split From Cassie
- Unarmed Black Man Killed By California Police Was A Morehouse Man
- Cops Called On Black Man Doing Something White Soccer Moms Do Freely
Deitrick Haddon Pens Three Songs On Usher’s New Album, ‘A’ was originally published on getuperica.com