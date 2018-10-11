Voting 101: Your Pocket Guide to Election Day

Last fall, a national poll revealed that just two-in-ten of young adults in America consider themselves as “active” in the political sphere. And during the 2016 election, just 41 percent of millennials aged 18-29 were sure they’d hit the voting lines.

It’s no secret that millennials are a bit more self-interested than most, particularly when it comes to engaging in politics as a “civic duty”—just ask Forbes. But guess what, comrades: election day (Nov. 6) is upon us, and it’s time to turn this sh*t around.

We realize that—if you’re like some of us here at the CASSIUS office—you don’t know left from right when it comes to voting resources. Fret not! From where to register to vote to finding out who represents you in Congress, we’ve got you covered with a list of links to help you brush up on what to know. Catch you at the polls!

Go here to:

Register to vote

Check registration status

Get your absentee ballot (if you can’t vote in person where you’re registered)

Find your polling place, get election reminders

Go here to:

Review elected officials voting record

Search upcoming legislation

Check bill progress

Go here to:

Find out who represents you in Congress

Search by state and zip code

Go here to:

U.S. Politics & Policy topics

Learn more about key issues/topics

Go here to:

Review branches of U.S. Government

Review government agencies

Review State, local and tribal governments

Retrieve contact info for elected officials

Review budget of U.S. Government

Go here to:

Search by city/zip code, county, state

Find a list of all local elected officials in your district and the political structure of the city, county or state.

Find a list of all seats from Register of Deeds to Sheriff to County Commissioners

