The Voter Registration Deadline For Every State

The time to vote has always been now, but let’s make it count more this election season!
Below is a state-by-state guide for the voter registration deadlines according to Headcount.org.
Alabama
- In-Person: You have until Monday, Oct. 22, to register to fill out this form and take it to a voter registration location. You can also conditionally register to vote up to and including on Election Day in person at your county elections office, or, in some counties, at a county elections satellite office or vote center.
- By Mail: You can download this form to register by mail until Monday, Oct. 22.
- Online: You can register here until Monday, Oct. 22.
Alaska
- In-Person: You can register in person until Sunday, Oct. 7.
- By Mail: You can download this form to register by mail until Sunday, Oct. 7.
- Online: You can register here until Sunday, Oct. 7.
Arizona
- In-Person: You can register at a county recorder’s office until Tuesday, Oct. 9.
- By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 9
- Online: You can register here until Tuesday, Oct. 9.
California
- In-Person: You have until Monday, Oct. 22, to register to fill out this form and take it to a voter registration location. You can also conditionally register to vote up to and including on Election Day in person at your county elections office, or, in some counties, at a county elections satellite office or vote center.
- By Mail: To request a paper voter registration application be mailed to you, please call (800) 345-VOTE(8683) or email Elections Division staffby Monday, Oct. 22.
- Online: You can register here until Monday, Oct. 22.
Colorado
- In-Person: You can register on Election Day.
- By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Monday, Oct. 29
- Online: You can register here until Monday, Oct. 29.
Connecticut
- In-Person: You can register in person until Tuesday, Oct. 30. If the voter registration deadline has passed, you can still register to vote in person at the office of your Local Election Office on Election Day.
- By Mail: You can download this form to register by mail until Tuesday, Oct. 30.
- Online: You can register here until Tuesday, Oct. 30.
Delaware
- In-Person: You can register in person until Saturday, Oct. 13.
- By Mail: You can download this form to register by mail until Saturday, Oct. 13.
- Online: You can register here until Saturday, Oct. 13.
District of Columbia
- In-Person: You can register in person on election day with proof of residency.
- By Mail: You can register by mail with this form as long as it is received by 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 16.
- Online: You can register here until 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 16.
Florida
- In-Person: You can register in person at a tax collectors office, drivers license office or voters office until Tuesday, Oct. 9. But if you or a family member has been discharged from the military or returned from a deployment outside the US after the deadline, you can register until 5 p.m. Nov. 2.
- By Mail: Twenty nine days before Election Day. But if you or a family member has been discharged from the military or returned from a deployment outside the US after the deadline, you can fill out this form until 5 p.m. Nov. 2.
- Online: You can register here until Tuesday, Oct. 9.
Georgia
- In-Person: You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 9.
- By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 9
- Online: You can register here until Tuesday, Oct. 9.
Hawaii
- In-Person: You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 9. If you have missed the voter registration deadline, you can still register to vote and a cast a ballot at the same time during early voting at early walk-in locations and on Election Day at your polling place.
- By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 9
- Online: You can register here until Tuesday, Oct. 9.
Idaho
- In-Person: You can register until Election Day. (You must show proof of residence to register at the polls on Election Day.)
- By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Friday, Oct. 12.
- Online: You can register here until Friday, Oct. 12.
Illinois
- In-Person: You can register until Election Day.
- By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 9
- Online: You can register here until Tuesday, Oct. 9.
Indiana
- In-Person: You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 9.
- By Mail: Download this form [PDF] to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 9
- Online: You can register here until Tuesday, Oct. 9.
Iowa
- In-Person: You can register until Saturday, Oct. 27. If you have missed the voter registration deadline, you can still register to vote and a cast a ballot at the same time during early voting or on Election Day.
- By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Monday, Oct. 22
- Online: You can register here until Saturday, Oct. 27.
Kansas
- In-Person: You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 16.
- By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 16
- Online: You can register here until Tuesday, Oct. 16.
Kentucky
- In-Person: You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 9.
- By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 9.
- Online: You can register here until Tuesday, Oct. 9.
Louisiana
- In-Person: You can register until Monday, Oct. 15.
- By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 9
- Online: You can register here until Tuesday, Oct. 16.
Maine
- In-Person: You can register until Election Day.
- By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 16
- Online: N/A
Maryland
- In-Person: You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 16. You can also register to vote in-person during early voting.
- By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 16
- Online: You can register here until Tuesday, Oct. 16.
Massachusetts
- In-person: You can register until Wednesday, Oct. 17.
- By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Wednesday, Oct. 17.
- Online: You can register here until Wednesday, Oct. 17.
Michigan
- In-Person: You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 9.
- By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 9
- Online: N/A
Minnesota
- In-Person: You can register on Election Day.
- By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 16
- Online: You can register here until Tuesday, Oct. 16.
Mississippi
- In-Person: You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 9.
- By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 9
- Online: N/A (It’s Mississippi)
Missouri
- In-person: You can also register until Wednesday, Oct. 10.
- By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Wednesday, Oct. 10.
- Online: You can register here until Wednesday, Oct. 10.
Montana
- In-Person: You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 9.
- By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 9
- Online: N/A
Nebraska
- In-Person: You can register until Friday, Oct. 26.
- By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 19
- Online: You can register here until Tuesday, Oct. 19.
Nevada
- In-Person: You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 9.
- By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 9
- Online: You can register here until Tuesday, Oct. 9.
New Hampshire
- In-Person: You can register on Election Day.
- By Mail: Contact your local election official to request a voter registration form, then fill it out and mail it back. The deadline to register to vote by mail is Wednesday, Oct. 24.
- Online: N/A
New Jersey
- In-Person: You can register until Oct. 16.
- By Mail: Download one of these forms to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 16
- Online: N/A
New Mexico
- In-Person: You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 9.
- By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 9
- Online: You can register here until Tuesday, Oct. 9.
New York
- In-Person: You can register until Friday, Oct. 12.
- By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Friday, Oct. 12.
- Online: You can register here until Friday, Oct. 12.
North Carolina
- In-Person: You can register until Friday, Oct. 12.
- By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before TFriday, Oct. 12.
- Online: N/A
North Dakota
- There is no voter registration in North Dakota. You just show up and vote.
Ohio
- In-Person: You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 9.
- By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 9
- Online: You can register here until Tuesday, Oct. 9.
Oklahoma
- In-Person: You can register until Friday, Oct. 12.
- By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Thursday, Oct. 12.
- Online: You can register here until Friday, Oct. 12.
Oregon
- In-Person: You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 16.
- By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 16
- Online: You can register here until Tuesday, Oct. 16.
Pennsylvania
- In-Person: You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 9.
- By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 9
- Online: You can register here until Tuesday, Oct. 9.
Rhode Island
- In-Person: You can register until Sunday, Oct. 7.
- By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Sunday, Oct. 7.
- Online: You can register here until Sunday, Oct. 7.
South Carolina
- In-Person: You can register until Wednesday, Oct. 17.
- By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Wednesday, Oct. 17.
- Online: You can register here until Wednesday, Oct. 17.
South Dakota
- In-Person: You can register until Monday, Oct. 22.
- By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Monday, Oct. 22.
- Online: N/A
Tennessee
- In-Person: You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 9.
- By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 9
- Online: You can register here until Tuesday, Oct. 9.
Texas
- In-Person: You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 9.
- By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 9
- Online: N/A
Utah
- In-Person: You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 30.
- By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 9
- Online: You can register here until Tuesday, Oct. 30.
Vermont
- In-Person: You can register up until Election Day. (Note that late registration is closed from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. the day before Election Day.)
- By Mail: Download this form to register by Election Day.
- Online: You can register here until Election Day. But if you register online the day before the election or on Election Day, your application may not be processed and your name may not appear on the checklist and you may be asked to fill out another application at the polls. To be sure your name appears on the checklist, please register by the Friday before the election.
Virginia
- In-Person: You can register until Monday, Oct. 15.
- By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Monday, Oct. 15.
- Online: You can register here until Monday, Oct. 15.
Washington
- In-Person: You can register until Monday, Oct. 29.
- By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Monday, Oct. 8.
- Online: You can register here until Monday, Oct. 8.
West Virginia
- In-Person: You can register until Tuesday, Oct. 16.
- By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Tuesday, Oct. 16
- Online: You can register here until Tuesday, Oct. 16.
Wisconsin
- In-Person: You can register on Election Day.
- By Mail: Download this form to register by mail before Wednesday, Oct. 17.
- Online: You can register here until Wednesday, Oct. 17.
Wyoming
- In-Person: You have until Monday, Oct. 22, to register. If you have missed the voter registration deadline, you can still register to vote and a cast a ballot at the same time during early voting or on Election Day.
- By Mail: You can download this form to register by mail until Monday, October 22.
- Online: N/A
The Voter Registration Deadline For Every State was originally published on getuperica.com
