CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Terrence J Investigated for Alleged Hit & Run, McLaren Sports Car Smashed

282 reads
Leave a comment

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

A $200,000 sports car registered to actor and BET host Terrence J was allegedly involved in a hit and run investigation and eyewitnesses have reportedly claimed the actor and his model girlfriend are responsible, reports The Blast.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Blast reports, emergency dispatch audio, a call came in around 12:30 AM Tuesday morning to report a McLaren sports car crashed into a tree on Ventura Blvd. The car reportedly damaged a water line near a business and caused the water to be shut off.

According to reports the woman, who was driving, is Terrence’s girlfriend, model Jasmine Sanders, but that has not been confirmed.

It’s unclear if any injuries were sustained, but judging by the damage to the car, they’re lucky to be alive.

 

See more photos here.

Celebs Who Hail from Cali

30 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Who Hail from Cali

Continue reading Celebs Who Hail from Cali

Celebs Who Hail from Cali

Here are a list of SOME of your favorite celebrities who were born in California!

READ MORE STORIES ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Terrence J Investigated for Alleged Hit & Run, McLaren Sports Car Smashed was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

car crash , Terrance J

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close