Kash Patel Lawuit Against Former FBI Agent Dismissed

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FBI Director Kash Patel’s agenda to sue his way out of allegations that he’s a drunken, absentee bureau leader isn’t going well so far, as a federal judge in Houston has dismissed a defamation lawsuit Patel filed against a former FBI official, who said he spent more time in the club than he did in his office last year.

According to CNBC, on Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge George Hanks Jr. tossed a lawsuit filed by Patel against FBI assistant director-turned-MSNBC contributor Frank Figliuzzi, who claimed during a May 2, 2025 episode of MS NOW show Morning Joe that “reportedly” Patel had “been visible at nightclubs far more than he has been on the seventh floor of the Hoover building,” the bureau’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Apparently, Patel tried to sue Figliuzzi based on the notion that what he said — that Patel was more often “visible” at nightclubs than he was at work — might be taken literally, leading people to believe he spent more time partying than he did saving America from — oh, I don’t know — imaginary Antifa members and 2020 election stealers, or whatever. Judge Hanks essentially ruled that it wasn’t reasonable to expect anyone to take Figliuzzi’s “hyperbole” to heart. (I mean, he is seriously underestimating MAGA obtuseness, but that’s another story for another day.)

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“The Court finds that Figliuzzi’s statement is rhetorical hyperbole that cannot constitute defamation,” Hanks wrote in his decision. “Accordingly, Dir. Patel has failed to state a claim against Figliuzzi, and his lawsuit must be dismissed.”

“A person of reasonable intelligence and learning would not have taken his statement literally: that Dir. Patel has actually spent more hours physically in a nightclub than he has spent physically in his office building,” Hanks’ ruling went on to say. “By saying that Patel spent ‘far more’ time at nightclubs than his office, Figliuzzi delivered his answer ‘in an exaggerated, provocative and amusing way,’ employing rhetorical hyperbole.”

The judge’s ruling came a day after Patel filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic and its reporter, Sarah Fitzpatrick, who authored an article titled “The FBI Director is MIA,” which cited about two dozen anonymous sources that reportedly accused Patel of “excessive drinking,” “conspicuous inebriation and unexplained absences,” and other erratic behavior.

Look, I’m just going to point out the elephant in the room here: It appears that Kash Patel’s mid-life crisis is having a mid-life crisis.

Last month, we reported about how Patel, 46, has been out here impressing his 20-something-year-old girlfriend by turning FBI SWAT teams into her personal valet service. We also reported that he booked UFC fighters to teach a combat training seminar to FBI agents. And we all saw what a self-unaware dork he looked like when he was fanboying in the U.S. Men’s Olympic hockey team‘s locker room in February.

Now, we seem to have a myriad of FBI officials gossiping about Patel’s drunken benders and how his nightlife is popping so much that he plumb forgets to go to work sometimes.

Like, bro, most slightly over-the-hill guys just buy a sports car, or whatever. You OK?

SEE ALSO:

Kash Patel Files $250M Defamation Suit Against The Atlantic

Kash Patel Has Turned The FBI Into His Girlfriend’s Personal Chauffeur Service





Kash Patel Lawuit Against Former FBI Agent Dismissed was originally published on newsone.com