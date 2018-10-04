Black Man Watches Video Of Cops Handcuffing Him For Moving Into His Own Home

A Black homeowner found himself in handcuffs while moving items into his new home in Kansas, a newly released police video revealed.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

A happy experience turned nightmarish for Karle Robinson, 61, who a police officer confronted and restrained in Tonganoxie on Aug. 19, according to the Kansas City Star. The incident, shedding light on wrongful arrests of people of color, was motivated by race, Robinson said.

“If I’d been a white man, you know that wouldn’t happen,” Robinson said on Wednesday, watching body camera video of the incident. “I’m being handcuffed right here on my own damn property.”

Police bodycam footage shows Black Kansas homeowner cuffed and questioned on his own front lawn about moving a TV into his house! https://t.co/UgSheBGvuV https://t.co/UgSheBGvuV — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) October 4, 2018

Robinson was nearly finished with his move and about to take a TV into his home when an officer approached him at 2:30 a.m. that day. He asked for help, but the cop instead treated him as if he was a burglary suspect. Robinson informed the officer that he had just moved into the home and that his ownership papers were inside his place. The cop chose to handcuff Robinson and wait for backup to corroborate the man’s story.

The officer told Robinson that there were several break-ins in the neighborhood — a claim which the homeowner said wasn’t true. Robinson had talked with neighbors who reported no burglaries in the area, he said.

“They’re thinking I’m stealing,” he said. “I’ve been hearing this for 40 years — getting pulled over, being searched. I’m not going to let this go.”

A second officer arrived at the home and joined the first cop in questioning Robinson. The officers then went into the man’s home, found ownership documentation and released Robinson from his restraints. The incident, perhaps surprisingly, did end on a better note when the officers apologized and helped him move the TV, the video showed.

Robinson, however, filed a complaint with the police department about the incident.

National Poetry Day: 10 African-American Poets Known For Words Of Wisdom 10 photos Launch gallery National Poetry Day: 10 African-American Poets Known For Words Of Wisdom 1. Saul Williams Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. Haki Madhubuti Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. Nikki Giovanni Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. Amiri Baraka Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. Rita Dove Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. Maya Angelou Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. Langston Hughes Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. Tracy K. Smith Source:Getty 8 of 10 9. Gwendolyn Brooks Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. Tyehimba Jess Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading National Poetry Day: 10 African-American Poets Known For Words Of Wisdom National Poetry Day: 10 African-American Poets Known For Words Of Wisdom Several influential African-American poets have captivated the nation with their poems for decades. On National Poetry Day, Americans can reflect on their works, from pieces that touch on the past to pieces that provide vivid visions of the future. RELATED: Read A Book Day: 15 Acclaimed And Unapologetically Black Authors People who are passionate about poetry can ponder poets' wise words on this special day. They can read poems, listen to audio or hear poets' speak at events across the nation. They can celebrate the gift of poetry: the imagery, emotion and messages. National Poetry Day is a chance for a celebration of spoken and written words; it's an opportunity to let other poets' works inspire them. Also, there are many renowned, Pulitzer Prize-winning poets who have won acclaim with their work. Many people appreciate the poems of deceased, legendary poets such as Gwendolyn Brooks, Maya Angelou and Langston Hughes. Many of today's innovative poets, from Tyehimba Jess to Tracy K. Smith, have also garnered hundreds of fans. Several wordsmiths have become poet laureates, which are government or institution-appointed positions that allow creatives to compose words for special events and occasions. These poets have received several prestigious honors. Here are 10 influential Black poets who have created memorable works.

READ MORE STORIES ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Black Man Watches Video Of Cops Handcuffing Him For Moving Into His Own Home was originally published on newsone.com