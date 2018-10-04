CLOSE
Dunkin’ Donuts & Harpoon Release Coffee-Flavored Beer

Roasted Coffee Beans

Source: Dhwee / Getty

For those who crave beer but need coffee at the same time, Dunkin’ Donuts and Harpoon have teamed up for a combo drink to provide you with the best of both worlds. 

The coffee-flavored beer has been described as “a smooth mouthfeel with aromas of espresso and dark chocolate.” It has six percent ABV and was made to pair well with donuts, seasonal desserts and stews. 

Per Delish.com:

The bottle is easy to spot at stores—its white label is decorated in Dunkin’s signature orange and pink colors, and the side even looks like the side of a coffee cups, with checks marking the drinks’s flavor, color, aroma, and taste.

The limited-edition concoction fittingly called “Harpoon’s Dunkin’ Coffee Porter” is available now. Click here to see where you can find the beer near you.

beer , coffee , dunkin' donuts

