Hip-Hop’s favorite stoner buddy flick is getting a sequel. DC Young Fly and Lil Yachty have been named as the leads for How High 2.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

On September 25 the red-haired rapper announced that he was cast for the film even though by his own admission he has never smoked a day in his life. “I’m so hype to announce i’m starring in my first film #HowHigh2. Lets Get It @MTV @Universalent. Stay tuned for more details on @howhighmovie. COMING 2019.″

SEE ALSO: Lil Yachty To Star In ‘How High’ Sequel

Since his post there has been speculation on who would share the big screen with him in the weed-themed follow-up. It has now been confirmed DC Young Fly will be Yachty’s partner in crime. According to TMZ the Wildn’ Out star will play Calvin, a smoker from Atlanta who is best pals with Roger who is played by Boat. Nene Leaks of Real Housewives Of Atlanta fame has also been slotted for a role.

According to a press release the plot finds the guys “on a magical hash-fueled journey to fund their on-demand munchies delivery start-up”. At this time it is not known if either Redman or Method Man, who both starred in the 2001 original, will even have a cameo in the flick. How High 2 is being produced by MTV and is slated for a 2019 release.

READ MORE STORIES ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

DC Young Fly Joins Lil Yachty To Star In ‘How High 2’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com