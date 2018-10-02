CLOSE
Dave East Turns Himself In To Police, Faces Assault Charge

Dave East

Source: Victoria Said It / C.McGraw/Victoria Said It

Rapper Dave East reportedly turned himself in to the police in NYC for allegedly attacking 28-year-old Joel Rosario near Pier 40 as he was leaving a party cruise.

According to TMZ, East surrendered to cops ON Tuesday morning and has been charged with misdemeanor assault. Rosario claims he had no arguments or altercations with East on the cruise and has no idea why he was attacked. He was treated for a laceration above his left eye.

East’s attorney, Stacey Richman, spoke to TMZ and said the following:

“We appeared as requested to the police precinct and we look forward to reviewing the criminal court complaint and investigating. My client is an absolute gentleman.”

