Guy Who Attacked Pacman Jones In Atlanta Airport Sentenced To 1 Year In Jail

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Week 4

Source: Eric Lutzens / Getty

Frank Ragin who was the man caught on tape attacking Pacman Jones at Atlanta International Airport on July 10th was sentenced to 1 year in jail for the altercation with Jones.  On the scene Ragin was charged with 2 counts of battery, 1 count of disorderly conduct and 1 count of terroristic threats. (Even though he took the worst of the beating).

Ragin made a deal with prosecutors and pleaded no contest to one of battery charges. The other charges were later dropped. It was determined in court that Pacman Jones was just defending himself.

SEE ALSO: Former NFL Star Pacman Jones Gets Into Airport Altercation [VIDEO]

pacman jones

