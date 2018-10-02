Guy Who Attacked Pacman Jones In Atlanta Airport Sentenced To 1 Year In Jail

Frank Ragin who was the man caught on tape attacking Pacman Jones at Atlanta International Airport on July 10th was sentenced to 1 year in jail for the altercation with Jones. On the scene Ragin was charged with 2 counts of battery, 1 count of disorderly conduct and 1 count of terroristic threats. (Even though he took the worst of the beating).
Ragin made a deal with prosecutors and pleaded no contest to one of battery charges. The other charges were later dropped. It was determined in court that Pacman Jones was just defending himself.
