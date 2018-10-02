The 25 Fastest Growing Cities in the U.S.

Getting caught in gridlock traffic every morning and long grocery store lines may be an annoying byproduct of your city suddenly becoming popular, but there are many more reasons to get excited about living in a place that’s growing rapidly. It generally means the economy and employment rate is booming, and that can do wonders to woo a younger crowd of new residents who may very well breathe fresh life and energy into the nightlife and dining scene. In short, it’s always better to be thriving than dying.

So, where are the boomtowns in America right now? The team at WalletHub just did the heavy lifting and determined the fastest-growing small, mid-size, and large cities in the United States in 2018.

25. Seattle, WA

24. Cape Coral, FL

23. Santa Clarita, CA

22. Loveland, CO

21. Manteca, CA

20. Saint George, UT

19. Miami, FL

18. Austin, TX

17. Round Rock, TX

16. Frisco, TX

15. Redwood City, CA

14. Meridian, ID

13. Murfreesboro, TN

12. Pleasanton, CA

11. Milpitas, CA

10. Irvine, CA

9. Enterprise, NV

8. Mount Pleasant, SC

7. Lehigh Acres, FL

6. College Station, TX

5. McKinney, TX

4. Bend, OR

3. Pearland, TX

2. Midland, TX

1. Fort Myers, FL

