Houston Council To Vote On Sex Robot Brothel

This topic has the whole city buzzing: Should a sex robot brothel open in Houston?

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ABC 13 reports, that Houston Mayor Sylvester Tuner is not a fan of the idea. “This is not the business I endorse,” he said.

According to the station, the business would fall under the “adult arcade and adult mini theaters ordinance.” And there is “an ordinance dealing with arcades. It places restrictions on where these businesses can be and what you can do inside of these business,” Turner said.

On Wednesday, city council will vote on the new verbiage under the “adult arcade and adult mini theaters ordinance” where it will include, in part, “Arcade device shall also mean an anthropomorphic device or object that is utilized for entertainment with one or more persons,” reports ABC 13.

The owner of Kinky Dolls, Yuval Gavriel, told the station that he and his partners knew they would have to “face the challenge of justifying such a business.”

Gavriel says he runs a successful with his sex-bot shop in Toronto. He claims it could be great for the city of Houston and even help clean up prostitution, reports the station.

“To buy somebody’s body, that’s the most disgusting thing I could ever think of. So why don’t we let those people have a different option?” he told ABC.

Mayor Turner is adamantly against the facility, “I don’t want to lose business, but every now and then, it’s OK for a business to go someplace else,” he said.

Celebrating Celebrities From Texas 29 photos Launch gallery Celebrating Celebrities From Texas 1. Grant Hill is from Dallas 1 of 29 2. Brittney Griner is from Houston 2 of 29 3. Lamarcus Aldridge is from Dallas 3 of 29 4. Lil Twist is from Dallas 4 of 29 5. Pam Oliver is from Dallas 5 of 29 6. Tevin Campbell is from Dallas 6 of 29 7. Chris Bosh is from Dallas 7 of 29 8. Jill Marie Jones is from Dallas 8 of 29 9. Yolanda Adams is from Houston 9 of 29 10. Billy Preston is from Houston 10 of 29 11. Latavia Roberson is from Houston 11 of 29 12. Loni Love is from Houston 12 of 29 13. Crystle Stewart is from Houston 13 of 29 14. Letoya Luckett is from Houston 14 of 29 15. Micahael Strahan is from Houston 15 of 29 16. Texas Battle is from Houston 16 of 29 17. Phylicia Rashad is from Houston 17 of 29 18. Chandra Wilson is from Houston 18 of 29 19. Loretta Devine is from Houston 19 of 29 20. David and Tamela Mann are from Ft. Worth 20 of 29 21. Usher was born in Dallas 21 of 29 22. Isaiah Washington is from Houston 22 of 29 23. Debbie Allen is from Houston 23 of 29 24. Kirk Franklin is from Ft. Worth 24 of 29 25. Eva Longoria is from Corpus Christi 25 of 29 26. Jamie Foxx is from Terrell 26 of 29 27. Forest Whitaker is from Longview 27 of 29 28. Bun B is from Houston 28 of 29 29. Beyonce Knowles-Carter and Solange Knowles are from Houston 29 of 29 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrating Celebrities From Texas Celebrating Celebrities From Texas Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. Dating back to 1865, it was on June 19th that the Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free. Click through to see which of your favorite actors, singers, athletes and beauty queens are from Texas!

READ MORE STORIES ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Houston Council To Vote On Sex Robot Brothel was originally published on blackamericaweb.com