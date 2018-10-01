Cardi B was all smiles turning herself into the police today, TMZ reports. The blonde superstar was officially arrested by NYPD an charged with two misdemeanors, assault and reckless endangerment over allegations that she attacked two bartenders at the Angels Strip Club in Queens. According to one of the women, Cardi attacked her because she believed she slept with her husband Offset.
While the two bartenders — Jade and Baddie Gi — claim Cardi continues to threaten them.
“She continues to threaten them and clearly thinks her celebrity status is going to get her out of this. But it doesn’t matter if her name is Cardi B or Carl B … if she commits violent assaults she will be brought to justice,” their lawyer told TMZ.
The stylish rapper’s friend took to Instagram live to tell a different story, saying the girls targeted Cardi and she stepped in to defend her friend, who is a celebrity, and can’t handle situations like she used to. The friend also called out Rah Ali after Cardi’s altercation with Nicki Minaj.
View this post on Instagram
CARDI B FRIEND CALLS OUT RAH ALI AND NICKI ■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■■ "Leave her friend alone" #cardi 's friend is saying all this industry stuff is fake.. but she ready to get down with the realness if you mess with #cardib "I can't get with this industry stuff" "Rah man" 📸@thejasminebrand_ @itsjasminebrand 💕 . . . . #wendywilliamsshow #Socialites #wendywilliams #tiffanyhaddish #cardib # #cardibandnicki #sanaalathan #perezhilton #nicki #nickiminaj #rahali #bhadbhabie #beyonce #barbz #whobitbeyonce #kulture #gyrlversion #cardibpregnant #kyliejenner #haileesteinfield #girllikeme #maroon5 #cardibfriend #tuesdaytea
We’re keep an eye on this story as it develops.
Sister, Sister: Cardi B & Hennessey Carolina Are Slaying The Fashion Game As A Family
Cardi B Was All Smiles And Style Turning Herself Into The Police was originally published on hellobeautiful.com