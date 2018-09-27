Nelly has reached a settlement with the lady that accused him of rape. Monique Green and Nelly mutually agreed to dismiss their cases and no money changed hands, which Greene denies.

Greene claimed that Nelly invited her onto his tour bus after his performance in Seattle. Greene alleges the rapper assaulted her and had her perform vaginal and oral sex against her will. After screaming that she wanted to be let off the bus, Greene claims Nelly kicked her out and threw a $100 bill at her. Nelly was arrested, but Greene dropped the charges saying she “did not feel safe enough” to testify in court. She later sued Nelly for sexual assault and defamation for accusing her of lying about the allegations. Nelly countersued for defamation.

Nelly has been accused of sexually assaulting two other women.

Nelly Settles Lawsuit with Rape Accuser! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com