CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Dave Chappelle To Be Featured On T.I.’s Upcoming Album ‘Dime Trap’

T.I.'s next album might be the only Hip-Hop album in history where listeners will be playing all the interludes

5 reads
Leave a comment

Source: NEW ORLEANS, LA – FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) Dave Chappelle, T.I., and Jermaine Dupri attend the 5th Annual Global Spin Awards at The Orpheum Theatre on February 16, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Back in the day when there was still hope that Dr. Dre was actually going to drop Detox there were rumors that the album’s theme was going to center around the life of a hitman (Dr. Dre) and that his conscious was going to be voiced by Denzel Washington during the interludes. While that never came to fruition it seems like T.I. might be borrowing said Hip-Hop theory and has enlisted the talents of Dave Chappelle to be the voice in his head on his upcoming album, Dime Trap.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Taking to Twitter to announce the upcoming album and the role that Dave Chappelle is going to be featured in, T.I. seemed excited about what he has in store for his fans in his highly anticipated album.

SEE ALSO: T.I. Is Curating a Pop-Up Trap Music Museum

Though T.I.’s been relatively quiet on the music front for a while, he did sign a deal with Epic Records earlier this month and dropped some new music including a new Meek Mill featured cut in “Jefe” while later announcing that he’d be curating a Trap Museum.

Are y’all excited to hear what T.I. has in store with his Dave Chappelle featured album, Dime Trap? Let us know if you’ll be checking for it when it drops “freakishly soon!”

12 Times T.I. Indubitably Concluded That His Sh*t Don’t Stink
12 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Dave Chappelle To Be Featured On T.I.’s Upcoming Album ‘Dime Trap’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Dave Chappelle , T.I

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close