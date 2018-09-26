Queen Latifah On Why She Likes Challenging Roles & Rebooting ‘Living Singles’ [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Queen Latifah began her career as a rapper and overtime went into acting, modeling and being the face of Cover Girl’s Queen Collection. She is one of the main characters in the hit show “STAR,” and Headkrack had an opportunity to sit down with her and talk about not only the new season of the show, but possibly rebooting ‘Living Singles.’

She mentioned that the new season will pick up right where it left off with guns drawn and her as the President of the record label. This season there are a lot of problems to figure out and she takes on a motherly role as we find out Star is pregnant. She’s the most ambitious character, but Latifah helps her figure out a lot of things as the show continues.

As far as picking roles, Latifah mentioned each one challenges her in a way and that’s what she loves most. Headkrack also played a game with her about de-booting or rebooting shows or music classics. She doesn’t want to hear anyone try and do another version of “I Wanna Be Down.” Latifah would like to see a reboot of “Living Single” especially with the original cast, Headkrack also mentioned he would love that because the show is such a classic.

She mentioned that a reboot of “Good Times” would be cool if Terry Crews was the dad, but he has to live. Latifah doesn’t want anyone to touch “Set It Off,” but was okay with the play especially since Da Brat was in it. We look forward to watching this season of “STAR” and can’t wait to see how everything plays out.

