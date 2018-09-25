Bus Driver Charged After Letting Kids Take The Wheel [VIDEO]

A bus driver in Indiana is now being charged with a felony after police say she let the children take the wheel of the bus and drive. According to ABC 7 Chicago, 27-year-old Joandrea McAtee was caught on camera letting three children take turns at driving. The kids were age 11, 13 and 17.

McAtee let them drive on her bus route in Valparaiso and in the video you can hear her tell the kids to put their foot on the break as they drive. Since the incident she has been fired by the bus company and is charges with felony neglect. According to police no one on the bus was hurt.

The school released a statement saying, “ The Porter Township School Corporation is angered and disappointed in the actions of this driver. The safety of our students is a top priority. Behavior such as this is completely unacceptable and totally at odds with what we stand for as a company. The driver has been terminated.” Parents were outraged at what happened, but thankful their children are safe.

