Travis Scott‘s already having one of the greatest years in Houston rap history with Astroworld, his connection to NBA 2K19 and more. Some Texas schools have already attempted to use some of Scott’s logos for their graduation march and one Houston-area high school may get their wish.
Scott responded back to one Dwight D. Eisenhower High School student who had a mock image of a shirt design featuring Scott’s “Watch” cover art. Scott replied, “I’ll just design them for u guys and send a box thru how about that?”
The student, Sandra Vasquez, who tweeted Scott originally, was in shock. “We were shook,” Vasquez said. “We love Travis and all he does for Houston.”
Travis Scott Wants To Design Senior Shirts For Houston-Area High School was originally published on theboxhouston.com