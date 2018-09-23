Michelle Obama Officiates Wedding In Chicago [VIDEO]

Michelle Obama can officially add “wedding officiant” to her long list of titles after helping a couple tie the knot over the weekend.

In the video obtained by TMZ, the former First Lady was seen assisting in a ceremony for Joel Sircus and Stephanie Rivkin at the Theater on the Lake in their Chicago hometown.

Who, you ask?

Rivkin is the daughter of Robert S. Rivkin, the deputy mayor of Chicago, and Penny Pritzker, the president of the Pritzker Traubert Foundation who served as a commerce secretary on the Obama administration.

The officiating news comes at the heel of Michelle Obama’s 10-city book tour announcement promoting her upcoming memoir, Becoming, so she may be popping up in a city near you, as well!

Tina Newman, an attendee at the wedding, shared video that has since been deleted on Instagram in a post that read, “Holy Moly. That moment when Michelle Obama officiated at your (cousin’s) wedding!”

Take a look at the couple Michelle Obama wed below.

