Father of Ex-Cavs Player Richard Jefferson Killed in Shooting

The father of former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson was killed in a drive-by shooting in Compton, Calif. on Wednesday night, according to TMZ.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Citing law enforcement, TMZ says that Richard Jefferson Sr. was shot in front of a liquor store in a primarily residential area on around 6:52 p.m. The 65-year-old was shot multiple times in the torso and transported to a nearby hotel, where he was pronounced dead.
Two other men were believed to be with Jefferson Sr. at the time of the shooting. It remains unclear whether or not he was the intended target.
Although the younger Jefferson was born in South Central, he was raised by his mother in stepfather in Phoenix when his parents split. The 17-year NBA vet discussed his relationship with his father during a 2017 episode of his podcast, “Road Trippin,’” which he co-hosts alongside current Cavs forward Channing Frye.
The 6-foot-7 Jefferson signed with the Cavs prior to the 2015-16 season and played a rotational role on the 2016 NBA championship team. After averaging 5.6 points and 2.2 rebounds over the course of his two seasons in Cleveland, he was traded to the Atlanta Hawks just prior to the start of the 2017-18 season.
READ MORE STORIES ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Keke Palmer Shows Off New Tattoo On Instagram [PHOTO]
- Warryn & Erica Campbell Team Up To Release Their First Duet Together, “All Of My Life” [VIDEO]
- Man Charged After Faking Down Syndrome And Making Caregivers Bathe Him To Get Aroused
Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]
Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]
1. 2016 Kennedy Center Honors - ArrivalsSource:WENN 1 of 36
2. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.'Source:WENN 2 of 36
3. 102nd White House Correspondents' Association Dinner - ArrivalsSource:Getty 3 of 36
4. Minnesota Vikings v Detroit LionsSource:Getty 4 of 36
5. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.'Source:WENN 5 of 36
6. The BET Honors 2014Source:WENN 6 of 36
7. Aretha Franklin performs liveSource:WENN 7 of 36
8. Aretha Franklin performs liveSource:WENN 8 of 36
9. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - PerformancesSource:WENN 9 of 36
10. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - PerformancesSource:WENN 10 of 36
11. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - PerformancesSource:WENN 11 of 36
12. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - PerformancesSource:WENN 12 of 36
13. BET Honors 2014: Debra Lee Pre-DinnerSource:WENN 13 of 36
14. 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors' on CBS.Source:WENN 14 of 36
15. ArraySource:WENN 15 of 36
16. New York premiere of 'Selma' - ArrivalsSource:WENN 16 of 36
17. ArraySource:WENN 17 of 36
18. ArraySource:WENN 18 of 36
19. Billboard Women in Music Luncheon 2014Source:WENN 19 of 36
20. ArraySource:WENN 20 of 36
21. Late Show with David LettermanSource:WENN 21 of 36
22. ArraySource:WENN 22 of 36
23. ArraySource:WENN 23 of 36
24. ArraySource:WENN 24 of 36
25. ArraySource:WENN 25 of 36
26. ArraySource:WENN 26 of 36
27. ArraySource:WENN 27 of 36
28. ArraySource:WENN 28 of 36
29. ArraySource:WENN 29 of 36
30. ArraySource:WENN 30 of 36
31. ArraySource:WENN 31 of 36
32. ArraySource:WENN 32 of 36
33. ArraySource:WENN 33 of 36
34. ArraySource:WENN 34 of 36
35. ArraySource:WENN 35 of 36
36. aretha franklin deathSource:CS 36 of 36
Father of Ex-Cavs Player Richard Jefferson Killed in Shooting was originally published on wzakcleveland.com