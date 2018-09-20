CLOSE
Father of Ex-Cavs Player Richard Jefferson Killed in Shooting

2016 NBA Finals - Game Four

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

The father of former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson was killed in a drive-by shooting in Compton, Calif. on Wednesday night, according to TMZ.

Citing law enforcement, TMZ says that Richard Jefferson Sr. was shot in front of a liquor store in a primarily residential area on around 6:52 p.m. The 65-year-old was shot multiple times in the torso and transported to a nearby hotel, where he was pronounced dead.

Two other men were believed to be with Jefferson Sr. at the time of the shooting. It remains unclear whether or not he was the intended target.

Although the younger Jefferson was born in South Central, he was raised by his mother in stepfather in Phoenix when his parents split. The 17-year NBA vet discussed his relationship with his father during a 2017 episode of his podcast, “Road Trippin,’” which he co-hosts alongside current Cavs forward Channing Frye.

The 6-foot-7 Jefferson signed with the Cavs prior to the 2015-16 season and played a rotational role on the 2016 NBA championship team. After averaging 5.6 points and 2.2 rebounds over the course of his two seasons in Cleveland, he was traded to the Atlanta Hawks just prior to the start of the 2017-18 season.

Father of Ex-Cavs Player Richard Jefferson Killed in Shooting was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

