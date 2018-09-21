Warryn & Erica Campbell Team Up To Release Their First Duet Together, “All Of My Life” [VIDEO]

Remember the song Warryn and Erica Campbell were working on during an episode of We’re The Campbells on TV One? The song is finished and the married couple is preparing to share it with the world!
After years of spending so much time together in the studio as producer (Warryn) and singer (Erica), the forthcoming song, “All of My Life,” will be released as their first duet. Hard to believe, right?
The song, which premiered today (September 21) on Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, is about being firm in your faith, no matter the obstacle.
They’re fly, the song is hip and the visual combining the two up top are worth making room for it your playlists. Press play above to watch the accompanying music video!
