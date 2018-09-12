CLOSE
Jay Z Tops Forbes’ Highest Earning Hip Hop Stars

Celebrity guests attend Roc Nation Sports Presents: Throne Boxing at the Theater at Madison Square Garden, NY - Jay Z

Source: Janet Mayer / Splash News

Forbes just released their list of highest paying hip hop artists and Jay Z topped the list at a whopping $76.5 million, a no. 1 spot Diddy held for three years prior! The Bad Boy mogul followed behind with $64 million, Kendrick Lamar was a strong third at $58 million, and Drake was just shy of third place with $47 million.

Nas made his debut on the list this year with his personal best at $35 million, along with others like Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Logic and Meek Mill.

Top 10 Highest Paid Hip Hop Artists

  1. Jay Z ($76.5 million)
  2. Diddy ($64 million)
  3. Kendrick Lamar ($58 million)
  4. Drake ($47 million)
  5. J. Cole ($35.5 million)
  6. Nas / Dr. Dre ($35 million)
  7. Dr. Dre ($35 million)
  8. Pitbull ($32 million)
  9. Future ($30 Million)
  10. Kanye West ($27.5 million)

Click here for the full list.

Jay Z Tops Forbes’ Highest Earning Hip Hop Stars was originally published on 92q.com

