Forbes just released their list of highest paying hip hop artists and Jay Z topped the list at a whopping $76.5 million, a no. 1 spot Diddy held for three years prior! The Bad Boy mogul followed behind with $64 million, Kendrick Lamar was a strong third at $58 million, and Drake was just shy of third place with $47 million.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Nas made his debut on the list this year with his personal best at $35 million, along with others like Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Logic and Meek Mill.

Follow @TheRSMS

Top 10 Highest Paid Hip Hop Artists

Jay Z ($76.5 million) Diddy ($64 million) Kendrick Lamar ($58 million) Drake ($47 million) J. Cole ($35.5 million) Nas / Dr. Dre ($35 million) Dr. Dre ($35 million) Pitbull ($32 million) Future ($30 Million) Kanye West ($27.5 million)

Click here for the full list.

Latest News:

Jay Z Tops Forbes’ Highest Earning Hip Hop Stars was originally published on 92q.com