Looks like a little shoe throwing won’t stop Cardi B’s money.

SEE ALSO: Cardi B Throws Shoe, Gets Into Fight With Nicki Minaj At NYFW Party [VIDEO]

Tom Ford recently announced the latest lipstick shade in his Lips & Boys Collection and it is a cobalt blue shade called “Cardi.” The $36 lipstick, which is made for risk-takers and bold beauty lovers, was unveiled with the rest of the collection backstage at Ford’s spring 2018 runway show during New York Fashion Week a few days ago. It just released last night and is already sold out!

Cardi B took to Instagram to share her excitement, hinting at more to come.

Latest News:

Cardi B’s Tom Ford Lipstick Sells Out In Less Than 24 Hours was originally published on boomphilly.com