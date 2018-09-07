Cicely Tyson To Receive An Academy Award

Legendary actress Cicely Tyson is finally getting an Oscar. The 93-year-old, who was nominated for an Academy Award only once before in 1973 for her performance in Sounder, has been announced as one of the recipients of this year’s Honorary Oscars.

Tyson has been working in film and television for over six decades, quickly breaking boundaries with performances in projects such as The River Niger, A Hero Ain’t Nothin’ But A Sandwich, Fried Green Tomatoes, The Help, the acclaimed miniseries Roots, and The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman.

Already having been awarded a Tony, multiple Emmys, and even a Presidential Medal of Freedom, this will be the actresses first Academy Award.

An honor well deserved.

