Report: Mac Miller Dead Of Apparent Overdose At 26

According to a TMZ report, Mac Miller, the Pittsburgh rapper known for albums such as Swimming and The Divine Feminine has died of an overdose.
Miller was 26.
RELATED: Mac Miller Arrested After DUI Hit And Run Crash
He was found dead by law enforcement officials who arrived to his San Fernando Valley home. Miller had been vocal about his substance abuse issues in the past, as former girlfriend Ariana Grande attributed it as the reason why the two split after a two-year relationship.
One of the more unique characters in music, Miller’s music evolved as he did, growing from frat boy teen rap with records such as “Donald Trump” to a mature, funk sound on his latest albums.
More on this story as it develops.
