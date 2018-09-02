Marsha Ambrosius Talks About Motherhood, New Music [VIDEO]

Entertainment News
| 09.02.18
Since hopping on the music scene as one half of the group Floetry, Marsha Ambrosius has taken the R&B world by storm as a solo artist with hits like I Hope She Cheats On You, Late Nights Early Mornings and Far Away.. to name a few

The UK-born songstress chatted with BlackAmericaWeb.com at the 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion to talk about her new music and her biggest accomplishment, becoming a mother.

Check out the full interview above!

 

Marsha Ambrosius Talks About Motherhood, New Music [VIDEO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

