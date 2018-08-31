Live Ants And Mini Bottle Of Hennessy White Used As Nail Art [VIDEO]

Getting a nice manicure and pedicure can always be relaxing. The best sometimes is picking out not only the color for your nails, but possibly adding some additional artwork for flair. Recently while on Instagram and Twitter, I spotted nail art that I never thought I would see in life.

The first one was of live ants crawling inside of a acrylic nail set. These ants were crawling around inside the nail, but they were trapped with nowhere to go. According to The Inside, Russian nail salon Nail Sunny posted the video and now people are outraged. Some are calling what they are doing cruel and PETA mentioned that it’s disturbing.

On Instagram, Nail Sunny spoke about how no animals were harmed and showed in another post the ants being released. Another woman decided to show her love for Hennessy by molding a mini bottle of Hennessy White on her nail. The bottle is filled with actual liquor and her nail colors are flashy with a gold tint to match. Next time you go to your nail salon are you asking for these designs?

