LIVE STREAM: Aretha Franklin Funeral Visitation In Detroit [WATCH]

WATCH LIVE: Aretha Franklin visitation in Detroit at Charles H. Wright Museum: Follow updates at kissdetroit.com/category/aretha-franklin
Public visitations for Aretha Franklin will begin Tuesday at the Charles H. Wright Museum for African American History in Detroit. Keep it locked to KissDetroit.com for the live stream of the Aretha Memorial service.
What to know about Aretha Franklin funeral visitations:
Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 28 and Aug. 29: Public visitations
Visitation: Franklin’s body will lie in repose at the Charles H. Wright Museum for African American History. The viewing will be open to the public on both days.
The museum will open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on both days.
Where: 315 E Warren Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
Third visitation day: The funeral home announced there will be an additional day of viewing Aug. 30 from noon to 4 p.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church.
Where: 8430 Linwood St, Detroit, MI 48206
The Latest:
