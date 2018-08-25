Who Done It: Man Has Dog Drive For Him Because He Was Drunk [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s time to play Who Done It! A listener called up to play and she was super excited. Headkrack talked about a story of a man that went missing and his wife filed it with the police. When they finally found him he was with his mistress and is now facing false charges. She got that right and it was pretty funny how she figured it out.
Another story was about a drunk man that claimed his dog was driving because he was drunk. When he took a alcohol test he was 3 times over the limit. Will the caller get this right?
