Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Pack Your Bags And Get Ready For ‘Girls Trip 2’ [Video]

0 reads
Leave a comment

The Flossy Posse is reuniting!

During a visit to AM to DM, Regina Hall said, “We’re trying to make that happen. So we’re trying to get everything together with the schedule. I think they’re working on something. I don’t know where we’re going. I don’t know where the girls are going, but … we’re going somewhere.”

The original Girls Trip, which was written by Kenya Barris ( of Blackish) and directed by Malcolm D. Lee (of The Best Man), shut down the belief that a film featuring an all-black cast can’t make money when it grossed $140.9 million at the box office.

Although no official announcement of a sequel has been made yet, Lee told EW that they wanted to do one.

Last year’s New Orleans trip was epic so the next one is bound to be legendary! We can’t wait to see what shenanigans the Flossy Posse gets into this time!

Celebrity Besties: Stars Who Are Friends In Real Life

12 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Besties: Stars Who Are Friends In Real Life

Continue reading Celebrity Besties: Stars Who Are Friends In Real Life

Celebrity Besties: Stars Who Are Friends In Real Life

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

The Latest:

Pack Your Bags And Get Ready For ‘Girls Trip 2’ [Video] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Girls Trip , Regina Hall

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close