Pack Your Bags And Get Ready For ‘Girls Trip 2’ [Video]

The Flossy Posse is reuniting!
During a visit to AM to DM, Regina Hall said, “We’re trying to make that happen. So we’re trying to get everything together with the schedule. I think they’re working on something. I don’t know where we’re going. I don’t know where the girls are going, but … we’re going somewhere.”
The original Girls Trip, which was written by Kenya Barris ( of Blackish) and directed by Malcolm D. Lee (of The Best Man), shut down the belief that a film featuring an all-black cast can’t make money when it grossed $140.9 million at the box office.
Although no official announcement of a sequel has been made yet, Lee told EW that they wanted to do one.
Last year’s New Orleans trip was epic so the next one is bound to be legendary! We can’t wait to see what shenanigans the Flossy Posse gets into this time!
Celebrity Besties: Stars Who Are Friends In Real Life
Celebrity Besties: Stars Who Are Friends In Real Life
1. Tiny and Kandi1 of 12
2. Lamiya and Meagan Good2 of 12
3. Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, Solange Knowles3 of 12
4. Gayle King and Oprah4 of 12
5. Jay Z and Chris Martin5 of 12
6. Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq6 of 12
7. Lala Anthony and Kim Kardashian7 of 12
8. Christina Milian and Karruche8 of 12
9. Katy Perry and Rihanna9 of 12
10. Serena Williams and Kelly Rowland10 of 12
11. Angela and Vanessa Simmons11 of 12
12. Will Smith and Tom Cruise12 of 12
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The Latest:
- Why Black Tony Thinks He Should Get A Raise [EXCLUSIVE]
- Tiffany Haddish To Headline Hour-Long Netflix Comedy Special
- Glennon Threat Speaks On Why African American Men Have The Lowest Life Expectancy [EXCLUSIVE]
- Are Offset And Cardi B Waiting For A Check To Show Off Baby Kulture? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Was Cardi B Throwing Shade At Nicki Minaj At The VMA’s? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Kevin Hart Called Out Donald Trump At The VMA’s
- Jini Thornton Talks About Refinancing Student Loans And Refund Checks Students Spend In College [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Brooklyn Dude Thinks He Got Ghosted By A Tinder Babe But It’s Much Worse Than That
- Shaun King: Here Are Your Black Candidates For Governor
- Rickey Smiley Encourages Parents To Free Themselves [EXCLUSIVE]
Pack Your Bags And Get Ready For ‘Girls Trip 2’ [Video] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com