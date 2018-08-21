Pack Your Bags And Get Ready For ‘Girls Trip 2’ [Video]

"Girls Trip" star @MoreReginaHall says the Flossy Posse is coming back for a sequel! 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/vqX1TBip0c — AM to DM by BuzzFeed News (@AM2DM) August 17, 2018

The Flossy Posse is reuniting!

During a visit to AM to DM, Regina Hall said, “We’re trying to make that happen. So we’re trying to get everything together with the schedule. I think they’re working on something. I don’t know where we’re going. I don’t know where the girls are going, but … we’re going somewhere.”

The original Girls Trip, which was written by Kenya Barris ( of Blackish) and directed by Malcolm D. Lee (of The Best Man), shut down the belief that a film featuring an all-black cast can’t make money when it grossed $140.9 million at the box office.

Although no official announcement of a sequel has been made yet, Lee told EW that they wanted to do one.

Last year’s New Orleans trip was epic so the next one is bound to be legendary! We can’t wait to see what shenanigans the Flossy Posse gets into this time!

