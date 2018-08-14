Why Busta Rhymes Should Run For Governor Of NYC [EXCLUSIVE]

Politics is a major discussion as election season approaches. The founder of Hip Hop Union, Jineea Butler wants two rappers to put their name on the ballot. She’s looking to Busta Rhymes and LL Cool J to run for governor of NYC, but that might be an issue.

LL Cool J was raised in Queens and currently lives in LA because of his television show. Headkrack believes that Busta Rhymes would win every debate because he would just yell through it. We will see what will happen with that, but at this point we just want people to go out and vote for the candidate that will serve our communities best.

