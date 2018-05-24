LL Cool J is raising money for cancer research thanks to his better help. The Hip-Hop legend’s wife has battled the disease, and serves as his inspiration.

Follow @TheRSMS

The “I Need Love” rapper, whose wife, Simone, survived bone cancer, was at the BCRF Hot Pink Party, which annually raises funds for breast cancer research.

“Economics is always a big issue . . . and that is a bigger issue that affects everything — health, food, nutrition and education,” Uncle L told Page Six of finding a cure. “That is a much bigger discussion that I can’t do in a sound bite right now. But I will say this is really important that we do research — because that is the only way that we can find a cure — and if we find a cure, then we can figure out to make sure all the people who need the cure have it.”

This year’s gala reportedly raised $5.5 million.

Recently, LL Cool J announced that he launched a Classic Hip-Hop channel on SiriusXM.

The Latest:

Photo: Getty

LL Cool J Raising Money For Cancer Research, Inspired By Wife was originally published on hiphopwired.com