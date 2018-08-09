Gary With Da Tea is giving us all the gossip about Lil Wayne! The rapper is suing Sacramento Kings guard Frank Mason III after he fired Young Money APAA Sports Group. Mason is being sued for $92,000 and a Young Money chain that was designed for him.
Eric Benet is speaking out about Black R&B artists being shaded. He mentioned that artists like Kenny Latimore and others don’t get the credit that Adele or Sam Smith get. Meghan Markle is making headlines after declining an invitation to the Emmys.
RELATED: Why Juneteenth Came Early For Lil Wayne [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Lil Wayne Wins $10 Million Legal Battle With Cash Money Records
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Joke Of The Day: Why Does Lil Wayne Use An Inhaler? [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- 5 Times Whitney Houston Was Her Diva Best [VIDEO]
- What You Can Do To Help The Salvation Army Help Your Community [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Is Lil Wayne Wrong To Want His Chain Back From Frank Mason? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- How To Make Soul Food A Healthier Choice
- John David Washington Talks About The Many Ls He Took At Morehouse [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- SnapChat Lost 3 Million Daily Users In The Last 3 Months
- Black Lives Don’t Matter To Train Passenger Dragging Unconscious Man Off Train
- Church Announcements: Fight Breaks Out Over The Baby That Looks Like Tyrese In The Face [EXCLUSIVE]
- Glennon Threatt Breaks Down The Politics Of The Stand Your Ground Law [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Did You Know Dora The Explorer Was A Computer Program And Not A Real Girl?