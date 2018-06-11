Why Juneteenth Came Early For Lil Wayne [EXCLUSIVE]

Lil Wayne is a freeman and has officially left Cash Money. He has been going through a lot with the label and Birdman because he wanted the money he was owed. Headkrack also mentioned that he wouldn’t release music with becoming a free agent.
Universal Records paid Lil Wayne $10 million even though he wanted $50 million. A new album from Lil Wayne may come out soon so fans get ready. Donald Glover should also be excited because his hit show “Atlanta, “ has been renewed for a 3rd season.

