Things almost got crazy at a New York City strip club when 50 Cent was in the building. Luckily he was able to keep the party going without incident.

Over the weekend he paid a visit to Angel’s, a gentleman’s club in the Flushing section of Queens. Fif got to showering the dancers with money which apparently drew the ire of the bar staff.

In a video that has been making the rounds on internet, 50 is shown scooping piles of cash off the stage as a stripper twerks. Traditionally any money that hits the stage now belongs to the dancers so naturally the G-Unit rapper caught some heat online for being cheap.

In true troll fashion 50 then took to his Instagram account to seize the moment by stirring the story line of him getting a refund even further.

Well according to Page Six his get back was in an effort to quell a fight. A source for the gossip column says he merely redistributed the funds. “He took the money from the strippers’ dance floor and moved it to the bartenders because the dancers were trying to fight the bartenders over him. He just moved it because they were trying to fight over him and his money.”

For those who have been living under a rock there has been a beef brewing in New York between the exotic dancers and bartenders. Nowadays, the scantily clad bottle girls are getting as much dollars if not more than the strippers. Additionally, clubs have started booking Instagram models with no prior mixology experience at the bar to drive more door swings. In late 2017 the striptease performers had enough and went on strike.

The club has yet to comment on the moment in question.

Via Page Six

Photo: WENN.com

50 Cent Defuses Stripper Vs. Bartender Beef [VIDEO] was originally published on hiphopwired.com