Why The Transgender Community Shouldn’t Be Upset With Travis Scott [EXCLUSIVE]

Headkrack breaks down why Travis Scott‘s Astroworld cover isn’t worth all the controversy to the transgender community after model Amanda Lepore was left off the cover even though David La Chappelle featured her. To the RSMS crew, Lepore still got paid, even if Scott’s explanation of things didn’t say a whole lot of anything.

Would you wear a grill? Watch roast session up top!

The Latest:

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: