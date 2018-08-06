CLOSE
C-SPAN Caller Threatens To Shoot Don Lemon [VIDEO]

Trump is clearly inciting violence.

As many people have said, President Donald Trump‘s attack on the press has emboldened many hateful people, and we saw proof of that this weekend.

A caller, who was identified as “Don from State College, Pennsylvania,” called into C-SPAN on Friday and said, “It all started when Trump got elected,” claiming all reporters label Trump supporters as racist. He went on to threaten CNN hosts Don Lemon and Brian Stelter, “[Stelter and Lemon] don’t even know us. They don’t even know these Americans out here and they’re calling us racist because we voted for Trump. They started the war. If I see ’em, I’m going to shoot ’em. Bye.” He then hung up.  Listen below:

The host Greta Brawner did not address the threat on-air, but according to the network’s communications director, via The Huffington Post, she didn’t hear it—which makes no sense if she is the host.

Don Lemon, who was attacked by Trump personally on Friday night, has not addressed the threat as of yet.

In case you missed it, Lemon conducted an interview with LeBron James  on the “I Promise” school he built in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. James said that Trump “kinda used sports to kinda divide us. And that’s something that I can’t relate to because I know that sports was the first time I was around someone white.” He also said, “I would never sit across from him.” See below:

Of course, Trump had a meltdown and wrote, “Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!” It is attacks like this on the press that inspire hate.

Nonetheless, Lemon had the best response to Trump, see below:

