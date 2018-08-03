Pastor John Gray Defends His Decision To Meet With Trump [VIDEO]

The pastors who met with President Donald Trump on Wednesday for a bizarre photo-op, where nothing was accomplished other than babbling rhetoric, are being slammed on social media. This is nothing new for Dr. King‘s sunken place niece Alveda King and the buffooning Pastor Darrell Scott, who defend their racist president wherever a camera is in their face — but y, who has a show on Oprah’s OWN network and led Trump in prayer at the “press conference,” is trying to do damage control.
See Also: Ben Carson Tells A Black Woman To Escape Poverty She Needs To Get Married
At Gray’s megachurch in Greenville, South Carolina, the pastor said to an audience, “I went as a man of God and I wanted to be heard, that if there’s anybody who thinks they’re above praying for people they don’t agree with, then you don’t have the heart of Christ.” He also said, “As a kingdom church, we have people from every walk of life and political persuasion and while we may not agree on everything, we agree on the blood.”
About Pastor Darrell Scott saying Trump is the “most pro-Black president,” he wrote, “OH YEAH, the pastor who said the current president was the most pro-Black president ever WAS NOT ME-so get that STRAIGHT.” He didn’t allow comments in the Instagram post. See below:
Optics. It’s never about what it is. It’s about what it looks like. My wife @grayceeme told me “If you go, no one will hear what you say. They won’t understand why you’re there. And any good that could come out of it will get lost in translation.” Wise words from a loving, discerning wife. I had not one thing to gain by being there. Not. One. But I asked the Lord when I was asked to be present in this initial meeting about potential prison reform-that could greatly end up benefitting many people who look just like me-Lord, Do you want me in that room? My first mind was no. The pain of so many is too real. The hurt. The isolation. The sense of disenfranchisement. The real hate that has bubbled to the surface of the national discourse. I myself have been vocal about my personal disagreements with key policy decisions of this administration. I have everything to lose. Credibility. Reputation. Every natural inclination says stay home. Don’t get played. It’s gonna be a photo op with no substance. But I did the one thing I can’t shake: I prayed again and asked God. Do you want me in that room? My attendance gives the answer. My heart was pure as was my motive and intention. But the pain of those who have been hurt is real. And I would be a dishonorable man not to acknowledge that. But I will honor what I believe was the mandate on my life to be there and available to God should He choose to give me voice. This post is in no way attempting to invalidate the visceral reaction of those who can’t imagine why I would be in the room. The question becomes who did Jesus turn away from? This said, I went to this meeting to listen. And I do pray for comprehensive prison reform so people can have the second chance they need. And I also understand the pain and questions. May my heart translate beyond the optics. (OH YEAH, the pastor who said the current president was the most pro-Black president ever WAS NOT ME-so get that STRAIGHT) love y’all. This post is closed to comments. This my heart. It needs no commentary. #swipeleft
How disgusting that Gray would say people do not have the “heart of Christ” because he is bring critiqued for meeting with an open racist. See the backlash below:
In case you missed the round table with “20 inner city pastors and faith leaders,” see Gray’s prayer with Trump below:
The Latest:
- Pastor John Gray Defends His Decision To Meet With Trump [VIDEO]
- Bernice Jenkins Cuts The Church Announcements Short To Hype Up Sister Hester
- Bernice Jenkins Skips The Church Announcements And Hypes Up Sister Hester [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
- Wesley Bell Explains Why Voting For Prosecutors Is So Important [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
- 11 Challenges We Should Support [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Erica Garner, 27Source:Getty 1 of 24
2. LeRoy Frasier, 80Source:Getty 2 of 24
3. Don Hogan Charles, 79Source:Getty 3 of 24
4. Combat Jack, 48Source:Getty 4 of 24
5. Mamie Johnson, 82Source:Getty 5 of 24
6. Della Reese, 86Source:Splash News 6 of 24
7. Simeon Booker, 99Source:Getty 7 of 24
8. David Cassidy, 67Source:Getty 8 of 24
9. Fats Domino, 89Source:Getty 9 of 24
10. Robert Guillaume, 89Source:Getty 10 of 24
11. Tom Petty, 66Source:Getty 11 of 24
12. Bernie Casey, 78Source:Getty 12 of 24
13. Jim Vance, 75Source:Getty 13 of 24
14. Fresh Kid Ice, 53Source:Getty 14 of 24
15. Charlie Murphy, 57Source:Getty 15 of 24
16. Chuck Berry, 90Source:Getty 16 of 24
17. James Cotton, 81Source:Getty 17 of 24
18. Joni Sledge, 60Source:Getty 18 of 24
19. Clyde Stubblefield, 73Source:Getty 19 of 24
20. Al Jarreau, 76Source:Getty 20 of 24
21. Mary Tyler Moore, 80Source:Getty 21 of 24
22. Lee "Q" O'Denat, 43Source:Getty 22 of 24
23. Bishop Eddie Long, 63Source:Getty 23 of 24
24. Roy Innis, 82Source:Getty 24 of 24
SEE ALSO:
Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store
Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes
Top Political Statements Made At The 2018 BET Awards
Pastor John Gray Defends His Decision To Meet With Trump [VIDEO] was originally published on newsone.com