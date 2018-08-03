Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Buys Stunt Double A Brand New Car [VIDEO]

Imagine returning to work after an injury and receiving a brand new truck! Former wrestler/action star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gifted his stunt-double with a brand new truck!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
His stuntman, Tanoai Reed, who also happens to be his cousin, just returned to set after recovering from several injuries. Dwayne captured the emotional surprise gifting moment on Instagram. His caption reads:
SURPRISE! I love handing over keys?? I love you brother and enjoy your new truck! Over the course of my career, my stunt double (and cousin) Tanoai Reed @samoanstuntman has broken multiple bones, severed tendons, torn ligaments & just been an overall dominating bad ass achieving several “Stuntman of the Year” honors. All done with one goal in mind – deliver the best movie possible to the world. I had this custom pick up truck delivered just in time to surprise him (he’s still recovering from a stunt injury) while we give what he thought was going to be an interview about our careers together. As you’ll see the moment I put my hands on my hips, that’s the drivers cue to pull away and reveal the big surprise. Not only does Tanoai represent our family and my career with relentless commitment and passion. He also represents an entire Hollywood stunt community that is truly the backbone of our business. Love you uso and thank you for the blood, sweat, tears and years. We’re just getting started. Enjoy your new truck! #LetsRoll ??”
SURPRISE! I love handing over keys🔑🎁 I love you brother and enjoy your new truck! Over the course of my career, my stunt double (and cousin) Tanoai Reed @samoanstuntman has broken multiple bones, severed tendons, torn ligaments & just been an overall dominating bad ass achieving several “Stuntman of the Year” honors. All done with one goal in mind – deliver the best movie possible to the world. I had this custom pick up truck delivered just in time to surprise him (he’s still recovering from a stunt injury) while we give what he thought was going to be an interview about our careers together. As you’ll see the moment I put my hands on my hips, that’s the drivers cue to pull away and reveal the big surprise. Not only does Tanoai represent our family and my career with relentless commitment and passion. He also represents an entire Hollywood stunt community that is truly the backbone of our business. Love you uso and thank you for the blood, sweat, tears and years. We’re just getting started. Enjoy your new truck! #LetsRoll 🤟🏾
Tanoai Reed also posted a few photos of he and his twin cousin with his shiny new truck. He expressed his excitement and gratitude.
The Latest:
- Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Buys Stunt Double A Brand New Car [VIDEO]
- Headkrack & Da Brat Freestyle About Drake’s “In My Feelings” Video, Colin Kaepernick & More [EXCLUSIVE]
- HBO Documentary To Explore The Mysterous Death Of Sandra Bland
- Why All Hip-Hop Fans Will Be Able To Appreciate Travis Scott’s New Album “Astroworld” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Black Tony Missed Rickey Smiley’s Comedy Show [EXCLUSIVE]
'Baywatch' The Remake: 25 Of The Hottest Stars We'd Like To See Alongside The Rock
'Baywatch' The Remake: 25 Of The Hottest Stars We'd Like To See Alongside The Rock
1. Michael B. Jordan1 of 24
2. Lebron James2 of 24
3. Draya3 of 24
4. Amber Rose4 of 24
5. Mario Lopez5 of 24
6. Tika Sumpter6 of 24
7. Lance Gross7 of 24
8. Angela Bassett8 of 24
9. Keke Palmer9 of 24
10. Ciara10 of 24
11. Jay Ellis11 of 24
12. Kelly Rowland12 of 24
13. Jennifer Lopez & Iggy Azaela13 of 24
14. Ludacris14 of 24
15. Tasha Smith15 of 24
16. Trey Songz16 of 24
17. Nicki Minaj17 of 24
18. Tracee Ellis Ross18 of 24
19. Christina Milian19 of 24
20. Rihanna20 of 24
21. Romeo21 of 24
22. Bow Wow22 of 24
23. Nick Cannon23 of 24
24. Teyana Taylor24 of 24
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Buys Stunt Double A Brand New Car [VIDEO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com