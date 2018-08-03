Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Buys Stunt Double A Brand New Car [VIDEO]

Imagine returning to work after an injury and receiving a brand new truck! Former wrestler/action star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gifted his stunt-double with a brand new truck!

His stuntman, Tanoai Reed, who also happens to be his cousin, just returned to set after recovering from several injuries. Dwayne captured the emotional surprise gifting moment on Instagram. His caption reads:

SURPRISE! I love handing over keys?? I love you brother and enjoy your new truck! Over the course of my career, my stunt double (and cousin) Tanoai Reed @samoanstuntman has broken multiple bones, severed tendons, torn ligaments & just been an overall dominating bad ass achieving several “Stuntman of the Year” honors. All done with one goal in mind – deliver the best movie possible to the world. I had this custom pick up truck delivered just in time to surprise him (he’s still recovering from a stunt injury) while we give what he thought was going to be an interview about our careers together. As you’ll see the moment I put my hands on my hips, that’s the drivers cue to pull away and reveal the big surprise. Not only does Tanoai represent our family and my career with relentless commitment and passion. He also represents an entire Hollywood stunt community that is truly the backbone of our business. Love you uso and thank you for the blood, sweat, tears and years. We’re just getting started. Enjoy your new truck! #LetsRoll ??”

Tanoai Reed also posted a few photos of he and his twin cousin with his shiny new truck. He expressed his excitement and gratitude.

