Did You Know Dora The Explorer Was A Computer Program And Not A Real Girl?

Your childhood will never be the same after you find out the truth about Dora The Explorer. While we went our entire lives thinking the cartoon character was supposed to represent a real little girl, it turns out she’s really supposed to represent a computer program. A Twitter user broke down the entire theory.

 

This makes perfect sense, considering this used to be the opening scene for Dora the Explorer.

 

Oh, but there’s more. They spill the tea on Boots too.

Mind blown!

 

 

