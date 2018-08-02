CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Faith Evans & Stevie J Explain How Their Marriage Came Together And Drop Baby News

0 reads
Leave a comment

(Photo credit: Instagram)

Newlyweds Faith Evans & Stevie J are reportedly already talking babies!

According to TMZ, when asked if they have any plans to try and expand their family Evans said, “I’m pretty fertile, he is too! He ain’t shootin’ blanks!” Stevie J has at least six children and Faith has four.

“There was always a love there, but I never saw him in a romantic way, he knows that’s true,” Faith explained of their dynamic, reports TMZ. However, Stevie J shared that their first kiss happened in the studio and he knew she was something special.

“She just had to feel these soft lips,” he laughed. According to TMZ, the couple also dated for a few years and didn’t want to get married in an impromptu fashion.
“She shot me down because I wasn’t ready,” Stevie noted of the earlier possibility of tying the knot way back when.
See the video:

The Latest:

13 Times Stevie J & Bonnie Bella Were The Most Adorable Daddy/Daughter Duo

13 photos Launch gallery

13 Times Stevie J & Bonnie Bella Were The Most Adorable Daddy/Daughter Duo

Continue reading Faith Evans & Stevie J Explain How Their Marriage Came Together And Drop Baby News

13 Times Stevie J & Bonnie Bella Were The Most Adorable Daddy/Daughter Duo

Faith Evans & Stevie J Explain How Their Marriage Came Together And Drop Baby News was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

faith evans , Stevie J

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close